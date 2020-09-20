Free early learning for three year olds under a Labor government

EVERY three-year-old child in Canberra will have access to one day a week of free early learning under a re-elected ACT Labor government, but not for a few years. 

ACT Labor say it will deliver this promise by the end of the next term of government. They anticipate it will cost about $15 million a year.

Already, every four-year-old in the ACT has access to 15 hours a week of early childhood education under a National Partnership Agreement, and this Labor policy will see three year olds get access to 15 hours of free early learning education a week, too.

In 2020, ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr says Labor had already started this work by providing 600 three-year-old children, who were most in need, with access to 15 hours a week of free, early childhood education.

“A re-elected ACT Labor government will continue to work with the early childhood and care sector in Canberra to deliver this service for all families with three year old children in the ACT,” Mr Barr says.

“It is anticipated that by the end of the term, this commitment will require an investment of approximately $15 million a year from a re-elected ACT Labor government.”

