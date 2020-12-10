From dashing Demon to scintillating Saint

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Demons product Tom Highmore has found his way to AFL club St Kilda.

The mature-age defender was selected pick No.45 in last night’s (December 9) national draft.

Highmore impressed enough during his 2020 covid stint at SANFL side South Adelaide to get the nod from Moorabbin recruiters.

The Saints were only able to acquire the 22-year-old after moving up the order on the draft night when they exchanged pick No.54 and a future fourth-round selection to Hawthorn.

Highmore left the Eastlake NEAFL club as not only vice-captain, but after being named in the 2019 NEAFL team of the year.

He had come through the GWS Giants academy, but was unable to gain a spot on the Sydney-based club’s senior or rookie list.

The 192cm prospect built on a reputation at South Adelaide as the leading intercept mark in the SANFL when he offered courageous acts springing out of half back despite taking on a mid-season ankle injury.

The standout season didn’t end with his clean hands, with Highmore disposing the ball at a high 81 per cent efficiency.