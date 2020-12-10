From dashing Demon to scintillating Saint

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Former Canberran Tom Highmore will turn out for St Kilda next season after a successful year at South Adelaide.
Former Canberran Tom Highmore will turn out for St Kilda next season after a successful year at South Adelaide. Photo: South Adelaide FC – Twitter

CANBERRA Demons product Tom Highmore has found his way to AFL club St Kilda.

The mature-age defender was selected pick No.45 in last night’s (December 9) national draft.

Highmore impressed enough during his 2020 covid stint at SANFL side South Adelaide to get the nod from Moorabbin recruiters.

The Saints were only able to acquire the 22-year-old after moving up the order on the draft night when they exchanged pick No.54 and a future fourth-round selection to Hawthorn.

Highmore left the Eastlake NEAFL club as not only vice-captain, but after being named in the 2019 NEAFL team of the year.

He had come through the GWS Giants academy, but was unable to gain a spot on the Sydney-based club’s senior or rookie list.

The 192cm prospect built on a reputation at South Adelaide as the leading intercept mark in the SANFL when he offered courageous acts springing out of half back despite taking on a mid-season ankle injury.

The standout season didn’t end with his clean hands, with Highmore disposing the ball at a high 81 per cent efficiency.

  • MORE TO COME

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleIs your Christmas party injury covered?
Next articleHelping young adults manage stress during Christmas
Andrew Mathieson

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply