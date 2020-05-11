Funding takes some pressure off Aboriginal services

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALMOST $600,000 of funding will go to Canberra Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and services to boost their capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the ACT government funding of $580,000, Gugan Gulwan Youth Aboriginal Corporation will receive $200,000 to enhance capacity to deliver their youth support services and integrated services for families, Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services will receive $100,000 to deliver a range of holistic wellbeing supports for individuals and families, and Relationships Australia Dhunlung Yarra will receive $100,000 to enhance its capacity to provide counselling and conflict resolution services.

Funding will also go to Canberra Rape Crisis Centre Nguru Program, who will receive $75,000 to increase the provision of holistic, culturally appropriate counselling for people who have experienced sexual assault and their families, and Tjillari Justice Aboriginal Corporation and Yeddung Mura Aboriginal Corporationwill each receive $20,000 to continue their important work supporting individuals and families, including those who are or have been engaged with the justice system.

And, the rest of the funding, $65,000, will be available for grass roots organisations to support activities that support connection to culture and mental health.

Executive director of the Gugan Gulwan Youth Aboriginal Corporation welcomed the funding, saying many families here in the ACT are struggling for basic services, not only financially, but being able to get to supports and basic food has been a challenge.

“Gugan sees many families struggle on a daily basis, and being able to provide extra supports during these trying times will hopefully alleviate some of the pressures,” she says.