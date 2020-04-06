Good news kids, the Easter bunny is ‘essential’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHILE the coronavirus has stopped many workers from doing their jobs in the past few weeks, it won’t stop the Easter bunny, who, Health Minister Rachel-Stephen Smith says is considered an “essential” worker.

It’s good news for kids, says the minister, who declared that the Easter bunny will be allowed to visit Canberra’s families this Easter.

But the good news also comes with a warning, with Ms Stephen-Smith urging people to stay away from the coast this Easter long weekend.

“We really don’t want to see Canberrans travelling to the coast for Easter or travelling to the small towns in our regional area,” she says.

“That is not what people in those areas want to see. Even though they’ve been hard-hit by the bushfires and we had that great period where people were going to the coast to support those tourism businesses. Now is not the time for that. So I would really encourage Canberrans to be creative about how you celebrate over the Easter long weekend, but please do stay at home.”