Good news kids, the Easter bunny is ‘essential’

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHILE the coronavirus has stopped many workers from doing their jobs in the past few weeks, it won’t stop the Easter bunny, who, Health Minister Rachel-Stephen Smith says is considered an “essential” worker. 

It’s good news for kids, says the minister, who declared that the Easter bunny will be allowed to visit Canberra’s families this Easter.

But the good news also comes with a warning, with Ms Stephen-Smith urging people to stay away from the coast this Easter long weekend.

“We really don’t want to see Canberrans travelling to the coast for Easter or travelling to the small towns in our regional area,” she says.

“That is not what people in those areas want to see. Even though they’ve been hard-hit by the bushfires and we had that great period where people were going to the coast to support those tourism businesses. Now is not the time for that. So I would really encourage Canberrans to be creative about how you celebrate over the Easter long weekend, but please do stay at home.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply