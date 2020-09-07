Greens renew calls to ban corflutes

AS election corflutes begin to clog Canberra’s streets, the ACT Greens has renewed its call to ban all roadside electoral signs.

Under current laws there is no limit to the number of roadside corflutes that can be used in the ACT.

ACT Greens spokesperson Emma Davidson says that means thousands of plastic signs end of “polluting our streets” only to end up in landfill.

“It’s well past time to get rid of these annoying electoral signs – they’re a huge turn off for the community and are a huge waste of plastic,” Davidson said.

The ACT Greens says it’s not using roadside signage this election, instead corflutes made from 100 per cent recycled material are being displayed in private yards only and signage can be recycled in a person’s yellow bin afterwards.

Last October the ACT Greens called for all roadside electoral signs to be banned ahead of this year’s territory election.

