Grumbling unions say job-keeper subsidy not enough

By
CityNews
-
IN welcoming “in principle” the federal government’s wages subsidy, Unions ACT says it isn’t enough and that tens of thousands of workers in the territory will be left behind due to exclusions and the low subsidy amount.

Alex White
UnionsACT secretary Alex White.

“The subsidy amount, just $750 per week, is substantially lower than the average wage in the ACT, which is around $1830 per week,” says secretary Alex White.

“We need the subsidy increased to 80 per cent of average wages; $750 per week is just $10 per week above the minimum wage.

“We are urging the Federal Government to ensure that all workers are covered by the wages subsidy. This includes all casuals and migrant workers.

“Nonetheless, the introduction of a wages subsidy is an essential measure during this crisis to reduce the impact of a coronavirus recession, and it is good that the federal government finally listened to the union movement.

“Now that the government has announced this wages subsidy, employers must not sack or stand down any workers. The subsidy is backdated, so there is no excuse.

“Hundreds of workers in Canberra have already been sacked or stood down. Their employer should rehire and restart paying them immediately.”

Massive wage subsidy scheme helps employees keep staff

CityNews

