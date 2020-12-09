Gungahlin pool looking unlikely to open anytime soon

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A POOL that was only opened in 2014 has been closed for the past nine months, forcing some Gungahlin residents to travel more than 30 kilometres just to swim laps.

The Canberra Liberals have cast doubts over the reopening of the 50-metre pool at the $28.7 million Gungahlin Leisure Centre anytime soon over summer.

Liberal MLA for Yerrabi Leanne Castley said defects and faults have plagued the facility’s centrepiece and the ACT government has not provided answers to nearby residents.

Gungahlin’s squad swimmers have been forced to move to the Canberra Olympic Pool while lap swimmers “have been advised” to go to Lakeside Leisure Centre in Greenway, which is 32kms away at the other end of Canberra.

Ms Castley has laid the blame at the feet of former sports minister Andrew Barr for his inaction while in charge of the re-elected government.

“Then-minister Barr lauded the pool as a state-of-the-art facility and ‘truly wonderful community facility’ but it has been closed for nine months and no one knows what’s going on,” Ms Castley said.

“Mr Barr boasted that Gungahlin residents had outstanding sporting and recreational facilities, which turns out to be a joke.”

Ms Castley last week lodged questions with Sports Minister Yvette Berry on behalf of the Gungahlin community.

But Ms Berry has defended the accusations behind its closure for having “residents left in the dark”.

The 50-metre pool was first shut down for two months last year for maintenance.

The opposition has alleged drainage and tiling issues were found to be a problem.

Ms Berry has not denied the issues have prevented reopening the pool sooner.

But since learning the latest details during the government’s new term, she has informed opposition spokesperson for sport and recreation Mark Parton of the issues and is willing to provide briefings to members for Yerrabi about the pool’s future repairs.

“It is disappointing that the 50-metre pool at the Gungahlin Leisure Centre continues to be closed and I share the community’s frustration,” Ms Berry said.

ACT Property Group have joined experts investigating the reasons behind tiles falling off in June while the pool was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Berry is refusing to risk the safety of swimmers until the pool can be fixed.

But she has also urged ACT Property Group to reopen the 50-metre pool “as soon as possible”.

“Unfortunately, the timeframe for reopening the 50-metre pool will not be known until the right approach to repairing the pool has been developed by experts,” Ms Berry said.

She has encouraged recreational users that the 25-metre program pool and onsite gym remain available at the leisure centre.

Members who have purchased multi passes specifically for the Gungahlin 50-metre pool at can contact the YMCA to find out what other options are available.