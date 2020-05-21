Heavy duty loot still evades the police

SINCE March police have been investigating a series of commercial thefts from ACT and NSW farms, ACT Parks and Conservation depots and ACT Rural Fire Service depots/stations.

Police say that as a result of search warrant activity last week, some stolen property has been recovered and will soon be returned to the owners.

However, a large number of stolen items remain outstanding and police believe they may be stored on properties or have already been sold at heavily discounted prices.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information about the thefts or current location of the following items:

Two 2019 John Deere Gator all-terrain vehicles

A 2013 Polaris Ranger Diesel all-terrain vehicle

Power tools including Hitachi demolition jacks, Wacker Newson flex drive pumps, Wacker Newson 2-stroke Jumping Jacks, a Honda EU20i generator, Stihl power tools including chainsaws, hedge trimmers and brush cutters.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.