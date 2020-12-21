Heide’s pelicans lift off at Tuross Head

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PHOTOGRAPHER Heide Smith has once again outdone most other snappers with her “seasonal best wishes” image of pelicans on their watery runway, taken at Tuross Head, where she and husband Brian now live. Famous for “shooting” famous Canberrans, Heide has turned to nature for her inspiration.

PROFESSOR Ken Lampl, former head of the ANU School of Music, with his collaborator Kirsten Axelholm, has composed the score and soundtrack for the new Australian sci-fi film, “2067”. The film opened in the US in early October, then screened at the Adelaide Film Festival in its Australian debut. The producer Lisa Shaunessy, who had liked their score for the rural horror film “The Furies”, hooked them up with her husband, “2067” director Seth Larney. Sony Music has released it on their label Milan Records and the soundtrack has been named one of the top film scores of 2020 by “Film Music Magazine”.

MIKELANGELO and the Black Sea Gentlemen will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a run of shows at the Four Winds Festival site, Barragga Bay, Bermagui, 7pm, Friday and Saturday, January 8-9, book here.

COLLECTOR Julie Carter was attracted to Studio Anna souvenir ceramics depicting Canberra’s Shine Dome which she frequented as part of her work at CSIRO. Her husband Andrew Carter, a horticulturalist, collected ceramics with designs of native flora and fauna. Now on show at CMAG, their collections show how Australiana ceramics wound up being hung in pride of place in Australian homes. “Pride of Place: Julie & Andrew Carter’s Australiana Ceramics Collection”, until January 16.

OPERA Australia will be back at the Sydney Opera House with “The Merry Widow” after a nine-month hiatus because of the covid shutdown. Directed by Graeme Murphy, the opulent production, replete with the glitz and glamour of art deco France, will star Julie Lea Goodwin and Alexander Lewis. At Sydney Opera House, January 5-16, book here.

WHILE in Sydney, a visit to the Art Gallery of NSW for its major summer show, “Streeton”, is de rigueur. With more than 150 paintings, drawings and watercolours from public and private collections, it’s an in-depth exploration of the artist’s brilliant evocations of light, land and sea over six decades. The exhibition continues until February 14.