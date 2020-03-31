Horrific bushfire season comes to an official end

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING months of challenging and unprecedented bushfires, the bushfire season in the ACT will officially end today (March 31).

Reflecting on the season, the ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) says bushfire, smoke haze, hail storms, heat waves and continuous total fire ban days in the 2019-20 bushfire season has been the ACT’s most difficult yet.

ESA would like to thank the community for helping to keep fire out of the landscape, for following its warnings and information updates, and for looking out for each other.

From April 1, ACT ESA says fire permits will no longer be required for rural land holders wishing to conduct burns. Land holders are still asked to notify authorities if they plan to conduct burns. Penalties apply if fires are left unattended or escape containment, they say.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleInside quarantine: ‘We are washing cups and spoons with shampoo’
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply