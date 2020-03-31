Horrific bushfire season comes to an official end

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING months of challenging and unprecedented bushfires, the bushfire season in the ACT will officially end today (March 31).

Reflecting on the season, the ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) says bushfire, smoke haze, hail storms, heat waves and continuous total fire ban days in the 2019-20 bushfire season has been the ACT’s most difficult yet.

ESA would like to thank the community for helping to keep fire out of the landscape, for following its warnings and information updates, and for looking out for each other.

From April 1, ACT ESA says fire permits will no longer be required for rural land holders wishing to conduct burns. Land holders are still asked to notify authorities if they plan to conduct burns. Penalties apply if fires are left unattended or escape containment, they say.