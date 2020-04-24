International Riesling Challenge cancelled

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PEOPLE looking forward to the Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC) in October will now have to wait a while longer.

The event, which was supposed to take place in October, has been cancelled for the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Challenge chairman James Service says cancelling the event has been a difficult decision for the committee.

“We have taken into consideration the current restrictions on international air travel and the need to protect our staff, volunteers and participants from possible infection associated with handling wines and managing and attending public events,” he says.

“The committee is committed to following all restrictions and directions of government including the current social distancing and gathering restrictions and given the unknown period of such restrictions we cannot not proceed in 2020.”