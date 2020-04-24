International Riesling Challenge cancelled

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Stewards pour glasses of Riesling for judging at a past Canberra International Riesling Challenge.

PEOPLE looking forward to the Canberra International Riesling Challenge (CIRC) in October will now have to wait a while longer. 

The event, which was supposed to take place in October, has been cancelled for the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Challenge chairman James Service says cancelling the event has been a difficult decision for the committee.

“We have taken into consideration the current restrictions on international air travel and the need to protect our staff, volunteers and participants from possible infection associated with handling wines and managing and attending public events,” he says.

“The committee is committed to following all restrictions and directions of government including the current social distancing and gathering restrictions and given the unknown period of such restrictions we cannot not proceed in 2020.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleClub gets staff cooking for a cause
Next articleNew virus case had minimal outside contact
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply