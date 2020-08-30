L-plate motorcyclist nabbed for 60 clicks over limit

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A LEARNER rider has been caught riding a motorcycle at speeds of up 141km/h in an 80km/h zone and at more than 40km/h over the limit in a bicycle lane.

At about 3.30pm on Thursday (August 27) police spotted a black motorcycle passing a number of vehicles while riding in the bicycle lane southbound on Drakeford Drive.

Police say that as a patrol car followed the motorbike, the rider accelerated up to a speed of 141km/h in a signposted 80km/h zone.

When the 24-year old man, from Kambah, stopped for officers he was issued with a $1841 fine and six demerit points for speeding more than 40km/h over the limit and a $297 fine for riding in a bicycle lane.

Police say he told them he was in the bicycle lane because he thought he could use that lane to lane filter.

Lane filtering can only be conducted between lanes of traffic, and only when vehicles are travelling at less than 40km/h. Only a full rider licence holder can ride between traffic.