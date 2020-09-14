Labor or Liberal, a hydrotherapy pool will be built

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO days after the Canberra Liberals announced an election promise to build a “state-of-the-art” hydrotherapy pool in south Canberra, ACT Labor have announced its own plans to construct a hydrotherapy pool in Tuggeranong.

The Liberals said it will partner with the John James Foundation and MS Australia by contributing $5 million for a hydrotherapy pool at the new ACT Wellness Centre due to be built in Deakin.

Labor’s commitment would see them build a hydrotherapy pool in the current Lakeside Leisure Centre facility in the Tuggeranong town centre. They predict it will cost about $3.15 million over the next two years.

A Labor spokeswoman said this include undertaking feasibility, consultation, design and construction.

ACT Labor say a co-location with the Erindale pool will also be explored as part of the business case process, which will be developed in collaboration with the community and potential pool users before starting the construction of the facility.

“The construction of a public hydrotherapy pool on the south side of Canberra will complement public hydrotherapy sessions currently run at the University of Canberra Hospital,” says ACT Labor health spokesperson Rachel Stephen-Smith.

At the time of the Liberals’ announcement, leader Alistair Coe said: “Canberrans pay world class taxes, they should have access to the best local health services.”

Shadow health minister Vicki Dunne said the Canberra Liberals had been in discussions about the Wellness Centre and a possible government involvement since early 2019.

“With the closure of the pool at the Canberra Hospital, everyone agrees that there is a great need for this important health service in the south,” Mrs Dunne said.

“The great shame is that action has not been taken earlier to get this project underway.”

“The development of the new wellness hub by the John James Foundation and MS Australia will be a valuable asset for the community, and the Canberra Liberals are proud to commit $5 million for the inclusion of a hydrotherapy pool.”