Sydney to Canberra seaplane could become a daily service

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Sydney Seaplanes will fly into Lake Burley Griffin for the first time next week. Photo: Sydney Seaplanes

A DEMONSTRATION to be held on Tuesday could hold the answers to allow the National Capital Authority to give its approval for a seaplane to provide a commuter service between Sydney Harbour and Lake Burley Griffin.

The NCA, which manages the iconic lake on behalf of the Commonwealth, has agreed to a demonstration landing to investigate the impact on the environment, lake users and nearby residents.

Sydney Seaplanes, who are behind the concept to ferry up to 15 passengers paying around $300 one way, will touch down and take off from the lake’s west basin, adjacent to the National Museum of Australia.

A part of the proposal is to offer a faster city-to-city service multiple times a day than the airports provide.

The planned seaplane landing will not only test the waters, but also the affects of noise.

The company has told the NCA the propeller or landing gear will not affect marine life and that oil and fuel has little environmental affects on the lake.

The seaplanes already compete on the busy Sydney waterways and no part of the lake will be sectioned off for their arrival from other users.

The NCA will open up the discussion after Tuesday during a public consultation to answer further questions to ensure “we will have a way forward”, a spokesperson said.

Specialists on all matters impacting the lake will be attending the consultation.

The NCA said it has an open mind towards the fact-finding mission and “wants to let the experts give us their findings before consultation”.

The Lake User Group, which is one of the stakeholders made up of rowers, triathletes and a number of boat organisations and regattas, have been informed of the steps ahead in the process.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNo luck (so far) finding murdered woman’s bracelet
Next articleNew guidelines urge Australians to go easy on the booze
Andrew Mathieson

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply