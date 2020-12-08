Sydney to Canberra seaplane could become a daily service

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DEMONSTRATION to be held on Tuesday could hold the answers to allow the National Capital Authority to give its approval for a seaplane to provide a commuter service between Sydney Harbour and Lake Burley Griffin.

The NCA, which manages the iconic lake on behalf of the Commonwealth, has agreed to a demonstration landing to investigate the impact on the environment, lake users and nearby residents.

Sydney Seaplanes, who are behind the concept to ferry up to 15 passengers paying around $300 one way, will touch down and take off from the lake’s west basin, adjacent to the National Museum of Australia.

A part of the proposal is to offer a faster city-to-city service multiple times a day than the airports provide.

The planned seaplane landing will not only test the waters, but also the affects of noise.

The company has told the NCA the propeller or landing gear will not affect marine life and that oil and fuel has little environmental affects on the lake.

The seaplanes already compete on the busy Sydney waterways and no part of the lake will be sectioned off for their arrival from other users.

The NCA will open up the discussion after Tuesday during a public consultation to answer further questions to ensure “we will have a way forward”, a spokesperson said.

Specialists on all matters impacting the lake will be attending the consultation.

The NCA said it has an open mind towards the fact-finding mission and “wants to let the experts give us their findings before consultation”.

The Lake User Group, which is one of the stakeholders made up of rowers, triathletes and a number of boat organisations and regattas, have been informed of the steps ahead in the process.