Landmarks to light up the night in gold for Wattle Day

NATIONAL institutions will light up in a blaze of yellow and gold on the nights of August 31 and September 1 to celebrate National Wattle Day (September 1).

Telstra Tower, the Carillon, Kings Avenue Bridge, Questacon, the Royal Australian Mint in Deakin and the Shine Dome in Acton will all take part to create a “golden glow in the night sky – just like blooming wattle in our parks and reserves during the day”, says the Wattle Day Association.

Vice president of the Association, Terry Fewtrell, says that along with the start of spring, the lights will be something to lift the spirits in this difficult year.

“The wattle has beautiful flowers and so much symbolism, it stands out to me as something Australia needs and should make more of,” he says.

“It comes organically from our land, with more than 1000 different varieties, and has been around for more than 30 million years. It’s welcomed us all, and symbolises unity, resilience and diversity to me.

“It’s been a part of life for every Australian that ever lived.”

Terry says the Wattle Day Association has this year made a special effort to enlist the support of national organisations and prominent landmarks, including an invitation-only ceremonial planting at Government House and citizenship ceremonies at Albert Hall, to bring a sense of celebration and unity to communities.

“When we have moments of national trauma, the wattle is something we can rally round, symbolising the resilience we need in these trying times,” says Terry.

“It’s a balm, a national symbol that unites us all.”

Where and how to celebrate National Wattle Day in Canberra

Landmarks will light up on the nights of August 31 and September 1: Kings Avenue Bridge, Bowen Place, the National Carillon, Questacon, Telstra Tower, the Shine Dome, the Royal Australian Mint, and the Ian Potter Foundation Technology Learning Centre. Enjoy the ‘Golden Walk’ from Bowen Place, across Kings Avenue Bridge up to the Carillon.

Wattle walks

Australian National Botanic Gardens, Saturday, 11am-12noon daily, August 29–Sunday, September 6. Meet at the clock near the bridge.

National Arboretum Canberra, at Southern Tablelands Ecosystems Park (STEP), Saturday, August 29 and Tuesday, September 1, 11am and 2pm. Golden Wattle Propagation Workshop, 10.30am-12 noon, Sunday, August 30. Wattle Corner in the Village Centre (9am-4pm, August 29-30)

Mt Taylor, 2pm, Sunday, August 30. RSVP by Sunday, August 23 to Mt Taylor Parkcare; book via mttaylorparkcaregroup@gmail.com. Numbers limited.

National institutions

National Museum of Australia will feature on-site displays and promotion across digital media.

National Portrait Gallery will feature Australian ceramicist Thanacoupie via social media, whose totem name means “wattle flower”.

MoAD at Old Parliament House will be celebrating National Wattle Day on the On Air PlayUp episode on Tuesday, September 1.

The Australian War Memorial will be posting a wattle-related item from its national collection on Facebook for National Wattle Day (September 1).

The National Gallery of Australia is sharing wattle-themed paintings and prints from the national collection on National Wattle Day via Facebook and Instagram

Wattle window displays

Check out Parliament House gift shop, the Botanical Bookshop (Australian National Botanic Gardens) and Manuka Woolshed (Manuka shops).

Buy a golden wattle

GreenGold Nursery carries Australia’s national floral emblem, the golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha). Shop 12, O’Hanlon Place, Federation Square Nicholls. While stocks last.

Follow the Wattle Day Association on Facebook or Instagram.