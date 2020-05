Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was taken to hospital last night (May 6) after he was assaulted in Belconnen.

Police were called to the incident at Illawarra Court at about 9.15pm, where they found the man with injuries.

He was taken to hospital.

Police are now calling for witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6529877.