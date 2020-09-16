Liberals promise to fast-track bus services

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRA Liberals government promises to halve travel times for many commuters with new “Xpresso” bus routes that will connect suburbs and town centres.

They say the new cross-city direct services will allow Canberrans to travel directly from town centre to town centre, removing the need for frequent transfers and saving commuters more time, acknowledging that frequent transfers and blown out travel times have become a fixture of Labor and the Greens’ failed bus overhaul in early 2019.

As part of their pledge, the party says it will expand the bus fleet with an additional 19 new growth buses to service the new Xpresso and cross-city direct services.

“We’ll also provide more jobs for Canberra by recruiting 19 new bus drivers by February 2021 in addition to ongoing recruitment,” says Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe.

A Canberra Liberals government also promises to bring back dedicated school buses to get kids to and from school safely and deliver dedicated commuter car parks.

“Our comprehensive transport plan will reduce cost of living pressures, save commuters time, and give parents greater peace of mind about the safety of their children on the bus network,” Mr Coe says.

“There are too many Canberrans who want to use our public transport system but are unable to because of the unreliability and ineffectiveness of the network.

“By ensuring a fast, reliable and family-friendly transport system, we can put downward pressure on cost of living pressures and ensure people can spend more time doing the things that matter.”

Liberals transport spokesperson Candice Burch says the Canberra Liberals will also trial after dark drop-offs allowing passengers travelling alone after dark to request that the driver set them down between stops along the route where safe to do so.

“This will encourage more women and vulnerable people to use public transport after dark by allowing them to get off a bus closer to home,” Miss Burch says.

By lowering taxes to stop the flow of people leaving Canberra, Mr Coe says the Liberals will be able to afford these initiatives.

The Canberra Liberals are yet to say how much this commitment will cost, and “CityNews” has contacted the party for comment.