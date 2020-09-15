Liberals want cycling to be road-free by 2030

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRA Liberals government will make the ACT’s entire cycle path network road-free by 2030.

The road-free network, according to the Liberals, will connect all town centres and major employment hubs with dedicated, off-road cycle paths to ensure a safer, less stressful cycling journey.

They say this commitment will improve the safety of cyclists, and encourage cycling as a transport alternative for shorter to medium distance journeys, reducing traffic congestion on roads.

In its first budget, a Canberra Liberals government will commit $500,000 to a comprehensive feasibility and design study to assess the logistical, economic, technical, legal and scheduling challenges and considerations. They say they will dedicate the first year of government to significant community consultation across Canberra.

The Liberals have also will committed $5 million to improve cycling facilities at transport interchanges and other major stops, and will include increasing secure bicycle storage facilities and change rooms to encourage more Canberrans to use cycling in their public transport journey.

They will also continue to support the expansion of electric bikes and scooter schemes, and will work with companies to ensure the best outcomes for Canberra commuters.

Liberals leader Alistair Coe says by lowering taxes and stopping the flow of Canberrans from moving across the border, a Canberra Liberals government can afford to deliver better local services like well connected bike paths.

“By making Canberra more affordable, and an attractive place for people to live, work and raise a family, a Canberra Liberals government can afford to deliver a better, more sustainable and future-ready transport network,” Mr Coe says.

Liberals transport spokesperson Candice Burch says there are significant gaps in Canberra’s current bike path network.

“Labor’s disjointed, ad hoc approach to our cycle network makes it very difficult for cyclists to complete a journey without using major roads,” she says.

“Our plan to create an entire cycle network independent of roads by 2030 will enable more Canberrans to take up cycling as a viable form of transport.

“This is not about forcing cyclists off our roads, it’s about giving cyclists choice in their travel journeys and improving safety.”