Libs find a fifth candidate for Kurrajong

Third time lucky? After two earlier embarrassing false starts, the Canberra Liberals have settled on IT project manager and company director Rattesh Gumber as its fifth candidate for Kurrajong.

Mr Gumber moved to Canberra in 2016 with his wife and young family and , the Libs say he’s been an active member of the community, including serving as an honorary multicultural ambassador and a justice of the peace. He is also heavily involved in the Federation of Indian Associations of the ACT.

“I am putting myself forward because I know how hard it is for families and businesses to make ends meet and we need a government that is focused on helping everyone get ahead,” Mr Gumber said.