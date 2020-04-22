Lotto millions won by Canberra friends

CityNews
TWO long-time Canberra friends have accidently doubled up on Oz Lotto tickets, a mistake that’s won the former work colleagues the $2.2 million prize.

The unnamed pair held the only division one winning entry nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1366, drawn on Tuesday (April 21), taking home the $2,289,010.50 prize.

“I’m in it with a friend! We take turns buying Oz Lotto tickets every week,” one of the winners told a lotto executive.

“It wasn’t even my turn this week, I mistakenly bought the ticket thinking it was my week. I’m so glad I did!

“I cannot wait to tell her, she will fall over! We used to work together and we’ve been buying lottery tickets together for about 20 years.”

The multi-million-dollar winning 6-game QuickPick was purchased at Waramanga Newsagency, where owner Shova Choudry said it was a happy day at the outlet.

“I was so excited and very happy this morning when we discovered we’d sold this incredible prize!” she said.

“We’ve sold quite a few division one winning entries over the year.”

The winning numbers were 13, 11, 16, 34, 23, 28 and 39. The supplementary numbers were 21 and 8.

