Man faces child abduction and knife charges

A 26-year-old man faces court tomorrow charged with unlawfully taking a five-year-old child in Civic yesterday (August 15).

Police were called to Petrie Plaza about 1pm following reports a man grabbed a child who was not known to him.

It is alleged the man ran towards a laneway holding the child. The parent and members of the public chased the man.

The man let go of the child and dropped a knife. Members of the public restrained the man before police arrived.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (August 17) on two charges, unlawfully taking a child and possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse. The man has been remanded in custody.

