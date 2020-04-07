Man steals running car from Fyshwick carpark

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN stole a car from a Fyshwick carpark about a week ago after the owner of a black Mazda 3 left the engine running.

When the owner of the Mazda left the car but kept it running in a business carpark on Barrier Street at about 8.30am on March 28, another man drove off in it but not before he was confronted by the owner.

The robber drove away into Newcastle Street with the vehicle’s handbrake still on.

The car’s rear tyres both blew out in Ipswich Street, and the man abandoned the vehicle there, leaving the scene in a silver-coloured Hyundai iLoad van.

Police are urging anyone who can identify the man or may have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6514564.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCWA puts ‘virtual’ scones on the menu
Next articleOne new virus case, two more have recovered
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply