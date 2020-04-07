Man steals running car from Fyshwick carpark

A MAN stole a car from a Fyshwick carpark about a week ago after the owner of a black Mazda 3 left the engine running.

When the owner of the Mazda left the car but kept it running in a business carpark on Barrier Street at about 8.30am on March 28, another man drove off in it but not before he was confronted by the owner.

The robber drove away into Newcastle Street with the vehicle’s handbrake still on.

The car’s rear tyres both blew out in Ipswich Street, and the man abandoned the vehicle there, leaving the scene in a silver-coloured Hyundai iLoad van.

Police are urging anyone who can identify the man or may have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6514564.