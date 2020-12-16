McDonald wins the audience over with his ‘striking’ work

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SIX-TIME Archibald Prize finalist Angus McDonald was awarded the $3500 People’s Choice award chosen from entries to the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes.

He won for his portrait of Kurdish-Iranian writer, poet, filmmaker and journalist Behrouz Boochani, who now lives in New Zealand after being granted refugee status in July.

McDonald, who is based in Lennox Head, NSW, first made contact with Boochani in 2018 while he was creating his short film “Manus” about Manus Island, where Boochani was held by the federal government for over six years as a refugee.

McDonald said he was thrilled and humbled that his portrait had received the award.

“It’s the highest compliment to receive the vote of the public, for me as the artist but I suspect even more for Behrouz, who despite never even setting foot on the mainland, has earned the respect, admiration and even the love of so many Australians for his writing, his art, and his tireless struggle against captivity until he got to New Zealand last year,” said McDonald.

“I’ve depicted Behrouz directly engaging the viewer as a strong, confident and peaceful man who survived an ordeal and is now free. Despite all he has been through, Behrouz remains dedicated to his work and is open, gentle and kind.”

Boochani, on hearing of McDonald’s win, said: “Angus spent so much time to understand the different layers of my story and travelled to New Zealand so we could spend time together.

“This work represents me as a person that exists, not a person who was created by media or what people want to see.

“I think this work has resonated with the public because people see it as a symbol of hope and resistance, especially minorities and refugees in the community or in detention.”

Art Gallery of NSW director Michael Brand said: “Angus McDonald’s striking hyperrealist depiction of Behrouz Boochani’s piercing gaze captivated – and, I dare say, challenged – audiences from day one and is an important statement of what the public view as a significant human story.”

Vincent Boccon-Gibod from Little Bay, NSW, was also selected at random as winner of the People’s Choice voters’ prize, a $2000 cash prize.

“When first looking at Behrouz’s portrait I was drawn by the mesmerising intensity of his eyes and yet I wondered what the story was behind the portrait. Once I read about his history it all made sense to me and I could see his incredible ordeal unfolding in his eyes,” Boccon-Gibod said.

Finalist works for the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2020 are on show at the Art Gallery of NSW until January 10.