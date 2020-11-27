Melody’s ‘Cudgewa’ wins drawing prize

Winner, Melody Spangaro, “Cudgewa” 2020. Graphite on plastic.

THE M16 Drawing Prize winners were announced for 2020 at yesterday’s (November 26) launch of the annual exhibition which focuses on works that incorporate either traditional or non-traditional drawing material.

The $5,000 main prize went to Melody Spangaro for “Cudgewa” 2020, graphite on plastic, while the $500 Delta Cleaning Services prize went to Victoria Nelson for “Cuttagee Lake” 2020, oil, pastel and graphite on paper and The Framing Store, Braddon prize of a $500 framing voucher went to Catherine O’Donnell for “Suspended” 2020, charcoal on paper.

‘Victoria Nelson,’ Cuttagee Lake, 2020. Oil pastel and graphite on paper.

The judges this year were Deborah Clark, independent curator, writer and editor, formerly senior curator, visual arts at the Canberra Museum and Gallery and Gordon Bull, art historian, formerly head, ANU School of Art.

The prize and its associated exhibition seeks to examine, challenge and open up a dialogue around what drawing is, and attracts interstate and international entries. In 2020 the annual exhibition turns 15, having been run since 2006. All works had to be produced in the year of display.

Catherine O’Donnell, “Suspended” 2020, charcoal on paper.

The M16 People’s Choice Award is now open until 5pm on Sunday, December 6 and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 9.

The M16 Drawing Prize, 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, Wednesday to Sunday noon-5pm, until December 11.

