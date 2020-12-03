Missing pup found almost 300km from home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A ONE-year-old black and white cattle dog, named Speck, escaped from its Yass home yesterday (December 2) before being found almost 300km away in Sydney’s CBD.

Following reports of a dog in a parked Toyota RAV 4 on Elizabeth Street, police got to the car at about 11am to find the dog, which was later identified to be Speck.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, told police she was travelling through Yass earlier that morning when she found the dog on the side of the road, before continuing to Sydney.

The pup was in good spirits when police found her and was examined by vets, with no injuries reported.

After extensive inquires to locate the owner, police were contacted by a woman who had heard from a neighbour via social media that her dog had been located and was waiting for her in Sydney.

Police were told Speck had dug her way under a fence and escaped before she was on the side of the road and was driven three hours to Sydney.

Speck and the owner, a 21-year-old woman, were reunited in Sydney this morning.

“This little pup has had quite the adventure this week and we want to thank the public for their help in reuniting Speck with her very worried owner,” said Sydney City Police Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector David El-Badawi.