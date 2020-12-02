Musical winners take to the stage with ‘flair’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MUSICAL celebration to be staged by Music for Canberra this weekend will showcase the winners of the Music for Canberra Concerto Competition – Ella Borgo, tuba, Zoe-Loxley Slump, oboe, Mila Haydon, violin and James Monro, cello.

Each of the young musicians will perform a concerto on their chosen solo instrument accompanied by the Canberra Youth Orchestra.

Choices range from Vaughn Williams to Vieuxtemps and the whole concert will be conducted by Rowan Harvey-Martin, who won a Canberra Critics Circle award last night for her musical direction.

Another highlight in the two-hour program of live music will be piano akkordeon player Anton Wurzer, who will play piano akkordeon tangos with the CYO Brass Ensemble, bringing, the organisers say, “flair and flourish” to a performance which members of CYO, starved of performance opportunities this year, are excited to be presenting.

“A Musical Celebration”, Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm–9.30pm, Saturday, December 5. Bookings here.