My Summer / Helen Musa

THIS summer, “CityNews” arts editor HELEN MUSA is looking forward to…

Helen Musa.
  • Lots of walks along the banks of the beautiful Queanbeyan River, from the suspension bridge to the old cemetery, full of endless variety.  
  • The great Musa feast of Australia-Malaysian food will involve a bunch of Canberra artists, most of them friends of my son, full of tall talk and big plans.   
  • Replace the depleted old soil in the gardens with new, richer earth and plant out with drought-tolerant shrubs and flowers.
  • Most of all, take the time to read a pile of novels queuing up in line, and I can do that anywhere.

