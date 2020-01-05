My Summer / Helen Musa

Share Canberra's trusted news:
THIS summer, “CityNews” arts editor HELEN MUSA is looking forward to…
- Lots of walks along the banks of the beautiful Queanbeyan River, from the suspension bridge to the old cemetery, full of endless variety.
- The great Musa feast of Australia-Malaysian food will involve a bunch of Canberra artists, most of them friends of my son, full of tall talk and big plans.
- Replace the depleted old soil in the gardens with new, richer earth and plant out with drought-tolerant shrubs and flowers.
- Most of all, take the time to read a pile of novels queuing up in line, and I can do that anywhere.