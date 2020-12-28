MY SUMMER / Kate Carnell

THE inaugural Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise ombudsman and former ACT chief minister, KATE CARNELL, plans to take a break while supporting small businesses at the same time…
There’s no doubt 2020 was an incredibly tough year for small businesses. They need our support more than ever, which is why I’ll be supporting as many small businesses as I can this summer and I encourage others to do the same. Social media campaigns such as “Buy from the Bush”, “Click for Vic” and “Buy Regional” have a range of quality goods that you just can’t buy from the big retailers.
- Like so many Australians I will be celebrating the state borders opening with a road trip to Queensland for a long-overdue catch up with my family.
- Canberra is the home of good food. We are so lucky to have such a vibrant hospitality sector at our doorstep. Cafes and restaurants have had a particularly hard time throughout the covid crisis, so I will be supporting these local businesses as much as possible.
- There are so many local wine-making families who have lost their last vintage due to bushfire smoke taint, but you should see them now, I know I will be! Their vines have bounced back and there’s still plenty of wine to taste at their cellar doors. Some have even made premium gins – if that’s your drop. Just recently my husband and I rode our tandem bike to Mount Majura Vineyard for a cheese plate and some wine tasting – it was great fun and good wine.
- Summertime is my favourite time of the year to go kayaking. Unfortunately, it was nearly impossible to venture out on the water 12 months ago because of the bushfire smoke, so I hope to make up for it this summer.