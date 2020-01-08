Never mind the smoke, open-air cinemas open

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

UNDAUNTED by the atmosphere, the Open-air Cinemas returns to Canberra from tonight (January 8) with its annual festival  program of food and films.

Gates open at 6pm on the Patrick White Lawns, next to the National Library, and the first of 32 screenings,   “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, commences at sunset.

The 2020 program features recent box office hits such as “Hustlers”, “Joker” and “Charlie’s Angels,”  while “Bombshell” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” starring Tom Hanks, will precede commercial release.

Other highlights will be “Jojo Rabbit”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”,  “Grease Sing-Along”, “Frozen II” and “Jumanji”.

Giesen Wines will offer sampling on Wine Wednesdays throughout the season.

Loungers and blankets can be hired online.

Openair Cinemas, January  8-February 16, Tuesday to Sunday (closed Australia Day) Patrick White Lawns, next to the National Library of Australia, book at openaircinemas.com.au/canberra/

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleThe arts / What’s on this weekend?
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply