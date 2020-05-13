New Megalo show ‘truly international’

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

‘Tablelands Study, Night’, 2020, by Christine Koch (christinekoch.com) from Canada. A four-colour reduction linocut inspired by one of the landscapes in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland, Canada

MEGALO Print’s much-anticipated online exhibition “Relief” is up and running today (May 13).

With exhibits from as far afield as India, the US and north Macedonia, and of course Australia, it is truly an international show.

‘Time’ 2020, art installation by Alexander Lazarkov (Instagram @alexanderlazarkov) from Bulgaria. The installation refers to the bending of the line of time caused by gravity.

A curated exhibition, “Relief” showcases a selection of 40 contemporary artists from more than 200 entrants working with relief printmaking internationally – and by no coincidence, 2020 is Megalo’s 40th anniversary.

‘Return Of The Wattlebird (After The Fire)’ 2020, by Julian Laffan (julian-laffan.squarespace.com) from Australia. The work depicts a significant individual who regularly visits Laffan’s studio in Braidwood NSW.

Works have been created using relief processes such as woodcut, linocut and wood engraving as the primary medium.

They can be viewed as a fast-moving slideshow that takes viewers through the whole show or as a pdf catalogue where the work and artists’ statements may be viewed at leisure.

“Relief,” at megalo.org/relief-online-exhibition until June 13.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
Next articleSport and bootcamps are back… but there’s rules
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply