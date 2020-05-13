New Megalo show ‘truly international’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MEGALO Print’s much-anticipated online exhibition “Relief” is up and running today (May 13).

With exhibits from as far afield as India, the US and north Macedonia, and of course Australia, it is truly an international show.

A curated exhibition, “Relief” showcases a selection of 40 contemporary artists from more than 200 entrants working with relief printmaking internationally – and by no coincidence, 2020 is Megalo’s 40th anniversary.

Works have been created using relief processes such as woodcut, linocut and wood engraving as the primary medium.

They can be viewed as a fast-moving slideshow that takes viewers through the whole show or as a pdf catalogue where the work and artists’ statements may be viewed at leisure.

“Relief,” at megalo.org/relief-online-exhibition until June 13.