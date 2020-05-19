New reserve helps the golden sun moth

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW nature reserve in Franklin will serve as a “suitable” environment for the critically endangered golden sun moth, according to Environment Minister Mick Gentleman.

The golden sun moth (Synemon plana) is listed as critically endangered under the “Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999( EPBC Act)”.

The Franklin Grasslands Nature Reserve will also be home to Ginninderra peppercress, a Yellow Box – Red Gum Grassy woodland, the pergunga grasshopper and habitats for the superb parrot and striped legless lizard.

The grassland is located at the corner of Flemington Road and Well Station Drive.