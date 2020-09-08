NGA acquires 20 new works

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Gallery of Australia’s private giving program has resulted in the acquisition of 20 new works of art valued at $8 million, it was announced today (September 8).

The works of art acquired as gifts by the National Gallery are by Australian artists Vivienne Binns, Di$COUNT UNIVER$E, Clifford Possum Tjapaltjarri, Willy Gibson Tjungurrayi and Margaret Worth, Russian collective AES+F, UK artists the Chapman Brothers, Italian-born artist Rudolf Stingel and South Korean artist Haegue Yang.

Some of the works will be presented as part of the National Gallery’s “Know My Name” initiative, which is aimed at increasing the representation of women in the institution’s artistic program.

NGA director Nick Mitzevich said he was indebted to the philanthropists and artists whose gifts had helped the gallery continue to acquire outstanding works of art.

“Our philanthropic supporters are doing a great service to the people of Australia by building the national collection and making these exceptional works of art available to our audience,” Mitzevich said.

“Now more than ever, art provides inspiration, an opportunity for reflection and a window to another world, helping us make meaning of current circumstances.”

To fulfil the gallery’s national mandate, remain a globally relevant institution, and speak to the diversity of its audience it was necessary to make acquisitions across the collection so such donations were vital to helping achieve that.