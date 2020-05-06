Nichole Overall in the hunt for Eden-Monaro?

Nichole Overall. Photo: Holly Treadaway

QUEANBEYAN journalist and the city’s Woman of the Year Nichole Overall has emerged as a possible Liberal candidate for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro following the shock withdrawal yesterday (May 6) of NSW Roads and Transport Minister Andrew Constance.

Her name is being tested among others in political polling across the seat.

Constance, the member for the NSW seat of Bega, had been tipped as having a strong chance of winning the seat that covers Queanbeyan down to the south coast.

NSW Deputy Premier and Nationals member for Monaro John Barilaro tearfully withdrew on Monday.

The vacancy for the former federal “bellwether” seat follows the unexpected resignation from health issues of Labor’s popular Mike Kelly, who enjoyed a strong personal following.

Ms Overall is the wife of long-time Queanbeyan mayor Tim Overall and the first woman to chair the board of the boys’ school St Edmunds in Griffith.

Pollsters EMRS have been conducting interviews across the seat this week in which participants are invited to express voting intention relative to potential candidates such as Barilaro, Constance, Senator Jim Molan (who has also declined to stand), the previous Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs and Ms Overall.

 

 

 

