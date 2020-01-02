No fires, but ACT in State of Alert

Smoke shrouds Parliament House. Photo: Ian Meikle

A STATE of Alert has been declared for the ACT.

The ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan is the emergency controller.

She says the State of Alert is about preparedness. There is no immediate threat to the Territory and there are currently no grass or bushfires in the ACT.

”As a community we must all be prepared ahead of more extreme weather conditions that are forecast for the ACT and our surrounding region in the coming days.

”The State of Alert that has been put in place will ensure our emergency services are able to be as responsive as possible to any risks of bushfire in the coming days.”

Updates in relation to the State of Alert at esa.act.gov.au 

