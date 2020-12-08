No luck (so far) finding murdered woman’s bracelet

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALMOST 50 years after Keren Rowland’s body was found at Fairbairn Pine Plantation, police returned today (December 8) in search of new evidence, but so far (as of midday), nothing has come to light.

It was the night of the opening of the 42nd annual Canberra Show in 1971 when 20-year-old Keren, five months pregnant and about to start the rest of her life, became separated from her friends on the way to a party. She would never be seen alive again.

Three months later her body was tragically found, by accident, in the pine plantation nearby the Canberra Air Disaster Memorial.

Now police have returned to where Keren’s remains were discovered in search of what they believe to be a gold or silver bracelet marked with the engraving “Lynette” that was never recovered.

“We recognise that it has been a long time, 50 years, but we are always seeking all avenues of inquiry to find out what happened to Keren,” said Senior Constable Emma Beere.

“Having consulted historical maps we are now conducting a search with equipment that was not available in the 1970s.”

At the time Keren’s body was found, police officers located several items of the young woman’s clothing including her handbag. However, her family would go on to tell detectives about the missing bracelet that Keren had purchased on the same evening of the tragedy that would befall her.

The detectives at the time believed that her killer might have kept the bracelet, perhaps as a memento.

Despite a series of geographical changes to the pine plantation, police identified the location Keren was found and seven forensic officers were involved in conducting a search for the bracelet using metal detectors.

“A full investigation was conducted at the time of the incident with what was available to detectives, mostly eye-witness accounts,” Senior Constable Beere went on to explain.

“Several persons of interest were identified by no charges were laid against any person.”

As a result, the case has never been closed and attention through various channels has seen it again come become a matter of public interest.

Anyone with any information about Keren Rowland is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.