No parking fines for marooned cars

WITH a large number of damaged and undrivable car stuck in government-controlled car parks and roadside parking, the ACT government has announced that they will not be fined.
“We understand that due to the number of vehicles impacted by the weather event that removal of vehicles, such as getting them towed, may take some time and an understanding approach will be taken,” says Access Canberra.
“We are aware that the National Capital Authority has made a similar commitment for vehicles that remain parked on national land.
“It is important that owners remove any valuable items from their vehicles if they are impacted in this way.”
