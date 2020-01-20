No parking fines for marooned cars

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH a large number of damaged and undrivable car stuck in government-controlled car parks and roadside parking, the ACT government has announced that they will not be fined. 

A smashed broken back window from the hail in the Parliamentary Triangle.

“We understand that due to the number of vehicles impacted by the weather event that removal of vehicles, such as getting them towed, may take some time and an understanding approach will be taken,” says Access Canberra.

“We are aware that the National Capital Authority has made a similar commitment for vehicles that remain parked on national land.

“It is important that owners remove any valuable items from their vehicles if they are impacted in this way.”

Information on storm safety and emergency updates at esa.act.gov.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleStorm calls smash ESA record for help
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply