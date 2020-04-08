No schools, it’s all home work for term 2

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT public schools will teach remotely in term 2, says Education Minister Yvette Berry. And there’s no certainty about what term 3 will look like.

ACT public school students will move to remote learning in term 2, beginning on Tuesday, April 28.

“This will be different from what families have experienced over the last few weeks, while teachers have been developing a new kind of learning,” the minister says.

“Most public school students will undertake their learning from home. For parents and carers who cannot keep their children at home, due to work or additional needs, the ACT government will provide supervision at a reduced number of public school sites for these students to continue to be provided with support.

“Students at these sites will be supervised by Out of School Hours Care staff supported by teaching staff, and allied health and support staff. Students at these sites will be undertaking the same remote learning program as their peers at home.”

The Education Directorate is asking families to register their children through an online form if they are unable to have their children at home.

“This will assist the government to confirm how many and which school sites will be required to host children who continue to attend,” says Ms Berry.

More information about which schools will be designated school sites will be available soon based on parent registration information.

“Families will be able to flexibly access classes run by teachers remotely while continuing to focus on the wellbeing of their children and their household needs,” says Ms Berry.

“Parents are not being asked to become teachers, their job remains to care for the wellbeing of their children. Our expert teachers will continue to teach and are adapting to be able to do this remotely.

“All remote learning will be designed and delivered by teachers. Teachers will set a number of tasks for the week for students to complete at home, and they will be checking in with students regularly over the phone, email or through video conferencing.

“If public school students don’t have access to a device or a computer at home, the ACT Government will provide one, along with internet access for families who need it. Families should contact their school to organise a device.”

For the younger students, who learn through play, teachers will provide packs with materials they might need such as dice and cards for maths games, the Minister says.

“While routines are important for a child’s mental health and wellbeing, there is no need for families to stick to a rigid, timetabled 9am to 3pm school day. For example, early rising children might like to get started on their tasks first thing in the morning, while other might start later in the day.

“However, teachers will only be available during their normal work hours while they continue to support learning for their whole class.”

At the end of term 2, this new approach will be reviewed to assist planning for term 3.