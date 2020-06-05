Overseas tip leads to Kambah man’s arrest

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A KAMBAH man was found in possession of child exploitation material after US authorities referred him to ACT police.

Police searched the 47-year-old’s house yesterday (June 4) before charging him with possession of child exploitation material and possession of child abuse material accessed via a carriage service.

A number of electronic devices were seized during the search warrant and a forensic examination of the devices will be conducted.

The man will face charges before the ACT Magistrates Court.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.