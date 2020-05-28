Pialligo grocer has the ‘freshest’ produce in town

ICONIC Pialligo Estate has adapted to restrictions by opening its orchards, market gardens, butchery, bakery, smokehouse, kitchens, wine cellar and beer fridge to create an exciting grocery business, says Scott Taylor, general manager at Pialligo Market Grocer.

With a beautiful range of locally-produced goodies to purchase online, the grocer offers ready-to-heat-and-eat restaurant quality meals created by their chefs, he says.

“There are favourites from our menu plus a few comfort food newbies [made with] top notch ingredients, ready for you to heat and eat at home,” says Scott.

“We also wanted to support the regional farm gate producers, and give them a way to market, so we are selling goods from 60 local and regional farm gate and artisan producers.”

Scott says their fruit and vegetables set them apart, as all of the fruit and vegetables come off the market garden that forms part of the 55-acre estate.

“It’s probably Canberra’s freshest fruit and vegetables, all organic and no transport complications (cost, product deterioration, carbon miles) to speak of,” says Scott.

With contact-free “click and collect” drive-through pick up, or their newly-launched home delivery option, Scott says he’s proud that Canberra has embraced the grocer, supporting local and regional farm gate producers through booking via their convenient website.    

Pialligo Market Grocer, 18 Kallaroo Road, Pialligo. Visit pialligomarketgrocer.com.au to purchase and book.

