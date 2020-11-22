Plan for survival: Emergencies can strike, anytime

Share Canberra's trusted news:

EMERGENCIES can strike anytime, anywhere and without warning, according to Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman, who is urging Canberrans to “plan for survival” with the Emergency Services Agency’s new survival plan.

The “new look” survival plan is a multi-hazard approach that makes it easier for Canberrans to prepare for an emergency, whether it be bushfires, extreme heat, storms and floods, he says.

“Evidence shows that being prepared for a range of natural disasters can reduce damage to homes, the risk of injury and save you money,” Minister Gentleman says.

“Residents who are well prepared also reduce the pressure on emergency services personnel responding to an emergency [which is why] I’m urging all Canberrans to complete the ESA’s survival plan and keep it in your emergency kit for when you need it. You can complete your plan online and save on any device, making it easy to share with family and friends and update each year.”

ACTESA commissioner Georgeina Whelan says over the past 12 months the ACT community has seen several unprecedented events.

“Earlier this year Canberrans were preparing for bushfires when a major hailstorm impacted the ACT. This shows us that now, more than ever, we need to be prepared all year round for any emergency that we may experience,” she says.

“January proved you can’t just be ready for one type of hazard or wait for a warning to take action– you need to be prepared for all hazards at all times.”

Download the survival plan via esa.act.gov.au