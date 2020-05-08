Playgrounds get nature play spaces

Share Canberra's trusted news:

New nature play spaces will be built at popular, existing district playgrounds in the north and south of Canberra.

The ACT government says construction has started on a new nature play space at Kambah Adventure Playground, with elements for climbing, balancing and sand play.

The design at Kambah is based on a shell, with a range of play areas connected by rock and log steppers surrounding a central open area that will feature drums, totem poles and some bright nature-based artwork.

Logs will be recycled from local infrastructure projects to create a planted tunnel for the kids to enjoy running through which will be a first for a play space in the ACT.

Work on the new nature play space at Yerrabi Pond District Park will start in coming weeks. It will have an aquatic theme, featuring a central climbable turtle.

Construction on the new nature play spaces will be completed in July 2020 (weather permitting).

Following play space reviews in Richardson, Waramanga, Torrens, Narrabundah and Higgins, contracts have been signed to construct a feature play space in each suburb, with work to begin soon. An overarching play masterplan and preliminary sketch plans for a feature play space was developed for each suburb based on the outcomes of the community engagement process.

Play-space refreshes at 30 sites across Canberra are also being undertaken as part of the ACT government’s response to COVID-19 to bring forward maintenance.

This is in addition to the normal program of refresh works at 20 playgrounds across the territory which will include seating, shade infrastructure and new pieces of equipment.

A full list of locations is at www.cityservices.act.gov.au