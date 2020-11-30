Podcast takes a journey into artists’ minds

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“CONSTANT” is a new five-part podcast series on the influence of art in our lives, developed by design buff Tim Ross in partnership with the National Gallery of Australia, and now available on the gallery’s website.

In the series, Ross, one half of the comedy duo Merrick and Rosso, will take the audience on a journey of discovery about some famous Australian artists and some lesser-known.

Listeners can hear Ben Quilty talking about Margaret Olley, filmmaker Sally Aitken talking about Sidney Nolan, a digital project inspired by a 1975 collaboration between artist Syd Ball and Split Enz, and a conversation with Canberra artist Vivienne Binns about what it was like to be a woman artist in the 1960s and 1970s.

Ross’ inspiration for the series is the book “Australian Painters of the 70s”, edited by Mervyn Horton.

“Dad gave it to Mum as a Mother’s Day gift in 1975, and that little book with its bold graphics and John Coburn painting on the cover somehow struck a chord with me,” he says.

“Reading it today, it’s impossible to miss the connections I have made with the artists and their work, how art has become a constant by osmosis.”

From the pages came not only the stories of how art connects moments in our lives but how art contributes to our national identity.

NGA director Nick Mitzevich says, “As we continue to navigate our constantly changing environment, talking and thinking about art and its influence on humanity offers valuable perspectives on the role of art in our evolving society and culture”.

Ross has long been an architecture and design enthusiast, known for his live shows and TV series “Man About The House” and “Designing A Legacy”.

“Constant” is now available at nga.gov.au/timross