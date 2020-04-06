Update: Jemma’s been found safe

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE:

POLICE report that Jemma’s been found safe and well.

POLICE have concerns for 26-year-old Jemma Profke after she went missing on Friday (April 3).

Jemma, who is described by police as having a fair complexion, 165cm tall, blonde hair and a medium build, was last seen in Bonner at about 9pm on Friday.

She was wearing red jeans and a white puffer jacket at the time.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Jemma is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6517365.