Police, families appeal for assistance for missing individuals

FAMILIES are concerned for the wellbeing of two missing persons after having been reported lost each in Queanbeyan and Canberra.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 53-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy.

Julie Moore’s case is extremely troubling, last seen by a family member on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Ms Moore failed to make contact with family members over Christmas Day plans, which was considered “out of character”.

Monaro police district criminal investigation launched Strikeforce Kadigal to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Inquiries have revealed Ms Moore arrived at Queanbeyan Leagues Club around 11.00pm on December 24 before leaving a short time later.

The woman’s movements were captured in the club’s lobby on CCTV cameras.

Ms Moore is described as Caucasian appearance, 165cm tall, thin build and fair complexion, with shoulder length light brown/greying hair.

She was wearing a black top with what appears to be green around the back, shoulders and neckline, dark coloured pants and a black or grey checked top wrapped and tied around her waist and sandals or thongs.

She was also known to live and frequent the Queanbyean and nearby Karabar areas.

Teenager Lachlan Thompson has been missing since 9.00am on Wednesday (December 30).

Thompson was last seen walking the Centenary Trail from the Cotter camp ground to Kambah Pool.

He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm (5’5”) tall, with light brown hair, blue eyes, and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tanned pants and a light blue baseball cap.

ACT police join the 18-year-old’s family in already holding concerns for his welfare.

Information about Julie Moore’s disappearance, contact Queanbeyan police station on (02) 62980599, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au. Information about Lachlan Thompson’s disappearance, contact ACT police on 131 444 and quote the reference number P1891474.