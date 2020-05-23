Missing man found ‘safe and well’ despite earlier concerns

5PM UPDATE: Police report that missing man Richard Lanigan has been found “safe and well”.

POLICE hold “serious concerns” for the welfare of 41-year-old Richard Lanigan, who has not been seen or heard from since about 8pm in Nicholls last night (May 22).

Missing… Richard Lanigan.

He is described as caucasian appearance, about 178cm (5’10”) tall, with grey/dark brown hair, brown eyes and of medium build. He was last wearing black jeans and a dark shirt.

He may be driving a white 2005 Isuzu tipper truck with NSW registration XN6 8ON.

Police and Richard’s family are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information should call 131 444.

