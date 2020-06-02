Police stumble on cannabis cache in Charnwood search

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE seized hydroponically grown cannabis during a search of a house in Charnwood yesterday (June 1) on another matter.

The drug bust came following the arrest of a man on another matter. Police were granted warrants to search his car and house.

Police report finding six mature cannabis plants and two large bags of green matter suspected of being cultivated cannabis concealed in a locked bedroom, in addition to further evidence relating to the other matters under investigation. The estimated street value of the cannabis is more than $130,000.

Police say the man, who is already in custody, is expected to face additional charges arising from the cannabis cultivation at his next court appearance.

Anyone with information about illegal drug cultivation or supply should call 1800 333000 or via Crime Stoppers. Information can be provided anonymously.