Police want help to find alleged teen burglar

PATRIK Pelecky is wanted in relation to multiple burglaries and stolen motor vehicle incidents in the past week and the police want the community’s help to find him. 

Wanted… Patrik Pelecky.

Police say the 19-year-old was also involved in driving behaviour that has endangered the community including two incidents on Saturday (April 25), where the stolen vehicle he was driving collided with police vehicles to avoid arrest.

Police say he is driving a white 2006 Holden Commodore with NSW registration AJ88CL.

Anyone with information about the location of Pelecky or the stolen car should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.  

