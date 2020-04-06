Queen confident in ‘stoic, resilient’ Aussies

THE Queen has praised Australians and their resilience during these “challenging times”, especially following the summer’s devastating bushfires and recent flooding.

In a statement about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen said that while it may be difficult to remain hopeful, she was confident that the “stoic and resilient nature of the Australian people would rise to the challenge”.

“At a time when people across the Commonwealth are experiencing a profound and rapid change to their lives, the pain of lost loved ones, and an understandable concern about the future, my thoughts are with all Australians,” she said.

“I extend my sincere admiration to the many Australians who work tirelessly to help those affected, provide essential services for their fellow citizens, and continue to care for the most vulnerable.

“You will remain in my prayers in the coming months, with the resolute knowledge that with hard work, faith and unity, we will rise to the challenges ahead and ensure the health and vitality of all Australia’s communities.”

