Queen’s Birthday: Who got the Canberra gongs?

THIS year, four of the 50 Australians appointed Officers of the Order of Australia – the second most prestigious Queen’s Birthday Honours – are from the Canberra region.

Just over the border, Mr William McFadyen CAMPBELL, of Sutton, NSW, was appointed for distinguished service to public administration and to international legal practice, through senior counsel and advisory roles.

Braddon’s Prof Bruce James CHAPMAN was appointed for his service to higher education, particularly in the field of economics and public policy, and to professional societies, while Mr Michael PEZZULLO, for distinguished service to public administration through leadership roles in the areas of national security, border control and immigration.

The fourth, Deakin’s Mr Francis John SULLIVAN, was appointed for distinguished service to the community, particularly through social justice and legislative reform initiatives, and to health and aged care.

Australia-wide, three people were appointed the top honour, companion of the order (AC), including former prime minister Tony ABBOTT, 200 people were appointed members of the order (AM), and 457 were awarded medals of the order (OAM).

Of these 40.85 per cent recipients were women, which is slightly up from last year’s 40 per cent. The youngest recipient at the time of the nominations was 24 years old and the oldest nominations were over 90.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mr Eric James CHALMERS, for significant service to the community through child accident prevention and road safety organisations.

Brig. Alison Margaret CREAGH, Hughes, for significant service to veterans and their families, and to rowing.

Mr Peter James EVEILLE, for significant service to the care and welfare of veterans and their families.

Prof Christine PHILLIPS, O’Connor, for significant service to medical education, to migrant and refugee health, and to medicine.

Mr Scott Anthony SADDLER, Dickson, for significant service to public administration, and as a supporter and mentor of indigenous youth.

Dr Paul Nathaniel SMITH, O’Malley, for significant service to orthopaedic medicine as a surgeon, and to medical administration.

Ms Catherine Maria WOOD, for significant service to the superannuation sector, to women, and to trade unions.

MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Dr Walter Patrick Leopold ABHAYARATNA, Red Hill, for service to medicine in the ACT.

Mrs Alison Irene AITKEN, Deakin, for service to the community of the ACT.

Dr Michael Ralph BANYARD, Red Hill, for service to veterinary science.

Mrs Margaret McRae CORNWELL, Yarralumla, for service to the community of the ACT.

Mrs Jennifer Louise CROSS, for service to children and families impacted by dyslexia.

Mrs Claudia HYLES, Kingston, for service to the community of the ACT.

Mrs Rosanna KOBIELA-HORN, Melba, for service to table tennis.

Mr Alfred William McCARTHY, Yass, NSW, for service to the community of Yass.

Ms Georgina May PINKAS, Aranda, for service to the community of the ACT.

Mr Lakshman PRASAD-ALLURI, for service to the Indian community of the ACT.

Ms Anna Kristina PROSSER, Forrest, for service to women, and the community of the ACT.

Ms Anne Francis WALSH, Chifley, for service to people with an intellectual disability.

Mr David Peter WATSON, for service to public administration, particularly to courts of law.

PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL (PSM)

Ms Jennifer Patricia CARLSON, Amaroo, for outstanding public service in supporting the Cabinet.

Mr Leo James HARDIMAN, Chapman, for outstanding public service through the provision of legal services to the Commonwealth.

Ms Deborah Lee McGUIRE, Belconnen, for outstanding public service to high level delivery of whole-of-government security risk management for special events.

Ms Coralie Anne McALISTER, Wanniassa, for outstanding public service to education in the ACT.