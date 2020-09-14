Ram raider faces charges at bedside hospital hearing

AN Aranda man responsible for multiple ram raids across the ACT over the past week will face a bedside hearing in hospital following a police chase from Braddon to Kaleen. 

The 35-year-old allegedly used a silver Ford Ranger, which was stolen from a property near Yass between midnight and 9.30am on September 6, in a number of ram raids.

At about 1.30am on Sunday, September 13, the vehicle was spotted by police while on patrol on Torren Street, Braddon. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop for police and continued on Girrahween Street and northbound on Northbourne Avenue.

The vehicle continued along the Barton Highway, and proceeded into Evatt where road spikes were successfully deployed.

Not long after, the vehicle was located abandoned on Maribyrnong Avenue, near Wakool Circuit, Kaleen. The driver was located and arrested a short time later with the assistance of a police dog.

He is expected to face a bedside hearing in hospital today charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, failing to appear after a bail undertaking, and first instance warrant.

Police predict further charges will be made.

